EPA Reaches Settlement with Winfield Solutions LLC for Alleged Clean Air Act Violation at Dodge City Facility

(Lenexa, Kan., April 15, 2021) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has reached a settlement with Winfield Solutions LLC, doing business as Omnium, to resolve an alleged violation of the federal Clean Air Act Risk Management Program regulations at the company’s fertilizer manufacturing and distribution facility in Dodge City, Kansas. As part of the settlement, the company will pay a $83,975 civil penalty.

According to EPA, Omnium is subject to Risk Management Program regulations because of the location and storage of over 20,000 pounds of aqueous ammonia in concentrations over 20% at the facility. The regulations require facilities that use extremely hazardous substances to develop a risk management plan that:

These plans provide valuable information to local fire, police, and emergency response personnel to prepare for and respond to chemical emergencies in their community.

Aqueous ammonia presents a significant health hazard because it is corrosive to the skin, eyes and lungs. Exposure may result in skin corrosion or irritation, serious eye damage or irritation, or respiratory or skin sensitization. A respiratory sensitizer is a substance that will induce hypersensitivity of the airways after inhalation. A skin sensitizer is a substance that will induce an allergic response following skin contact.

After reviewing Winfield Solutions’ facility records, EPA determined that the company failed to submit and implement a risk management plan to prevent the release of aqueous ammonia.

In response to EPA’s findings, Winfield Solutions took the necessary steps to return the facility to compliance.

Winfield Solutions LLC is a subsidiary of Land O’ Lakes and operates multiple chemical manufacturing facilities throughout the country. In 2018, EPA fined another Winfield Solutions facility in St. Joseph, Missouri, for violations of the Risk Management Program regulations.

EPA has found that many regulated facilities are not adequately managing the risks that they pose or ensuring the safety of their facilities in a way that is sufficient to protect surrounding communities. Approximately 150 catastrophic accidents occur per year at regulated facilities. These accidents result in fatalities, injuries, significant property damage, evacuations, sheltering in place, or environmental damage. Many more accidents with lesser effects also occur, demonstrating a clear risk posed by these facilities.

Reducing risks from accidental releases of hazardous substances at industrial and chemical facilities is a top priority for EPA. The Agency identified this goal as one of seven National Compliance Initiatives in 2019.

