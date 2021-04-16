Experiments cast doubts on the existence of quantum spin liquids

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 16 April 2021

A quantum spin liquid is a state of matter in which interacting quantum spins do not align even at lowest temperatures, but remain disordered. Research on this state has been going on for almost 50 years, but whether it really exists has never been proven beyond doubt. An international team has now put an end to the dream of a quantum spin liquid for the time being. Nevertheless, the matter remains exciting.

