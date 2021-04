Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 16 April 2021 16:00

A new study shows that wearing two face coverings can nearly double the effectiveness of filtering out SARS-CoV-2-sized particles, preventing them from reaching the wearer's nose and mouth and causing COVID-19.

