Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 15 April 2021 10:00 Hits: 0

The five biggest tech companies in the U.S. have touted a wide array of sustainability initiatives, but critics say the companies fall short where it matters — lobbying. Despite the financial success of Apple, Google, Microsoft, Facebook and...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/technology/548329-advocacy-groups-say-tech-giants-need-to-step-it-up-on-sustainability