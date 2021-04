Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 15 April 2021 14:59 Hits: 0

The Interior Department on Thursday announced a two-year delay of a determination on opening millions of acres in Alaska to mining.The effective date for the public lands orders, which affect 28 million acres of Bureau of Land Management (BLM) land...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/548419-interior-delays-consideration-of-opening-public-alaska-lands-to