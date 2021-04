Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 16 April 2021 18:49 Hits: 2

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland on Friday issued an order aimed at bolstering implementation of a key environmental law, seeking to work around rollbacks from the former Trump administration.Haaland's order states that ...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/548706-haaland-seeks-to-skirt-trumps-rollback-to-environmental-law