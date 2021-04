Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 15 April 2021 13:07 Hits: 0

Clusters of a virus known to cause stomach flu are resistant to detergent and ultraviolet disinfection, according to new research. The findings suggest the need to revisit current disinfection, sanitation and hygiene practices aimed at protecting people from noroviruses.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/04/210415090754.htm