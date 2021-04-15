Good dental health may help prevent heart infection from mouth bacteria

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 15 April 2021

Good oral hygiene and regular dental care are the most important ways to reduce risk of a heart infection called infective endocarditis caused by bacteria in the mouth. There are four categories of heart patients considered to be at highest risk for adverse outcomes from infective endocarditis, and only these patients are recommended to receive preventive antibiotic treatment prior to invasive dental procedures.

