Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 15 April 2021 22:54 Hits: 3

Industry leaders are criticizing aspects of President Biden’s $2.3 trillion infrastructure package, saying it doesn’t focus more on recycling as a way to bolster sustainability.The plastics industry is among some U.S. manufacturers who are gearing...

Read more https://thehill.com/business-a-lobbying/548575-industry-groups-want-greater-focus-on-recycling-in-infrastructure-package