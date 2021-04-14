The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Most differences in DNA binding compounds found at birth in children conceived by IVF not seen in early childhood

Compared to newborns conceived traditionally, newborns conceived through in vitro fertilization (IVF) are more likely to have certain chemical modifications to their DNA, according to a new study. The changes involve DNA methylation -- the binding of compounds known as methyl groups to DNA -- which can alter gene activity. Only one of the modifications was seen by the time the children were 9 years old.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/04/210414100126.htm

