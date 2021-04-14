The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Get your head in the game -- One gene's role in cranial development

Researchers have found that certain cells in mouse craniums respond to increased expression of a gene called Dlx5 during early stages of embryonic development. They observed that a layer of these cells formed more bone and cartilage in mice engineered with high Dlx5 levels. Their interesting results provide crucial information for the mechanistic role of this gene in cell fate during cranial development.

