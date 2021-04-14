The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

ER visits for suicidal behavior declined during the first 8 months of pandemic, Michigan study finds

While people may expect suicide rates to rise during a worldwide crisis such as the COVID-19 pandemic, a new study suggests the onset of the pandemic and state of emergency executive orders likely did not increase suicide-related behavior in the early months of the outbreak. The report found that emergency room visits related to suicide attempt and self-harm decreased by 40 percent during the first eight months of Michigan's lockdown.

