Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 13 April 2021 18:31 Hits: 1

U.S. climate envoy John Kerry will become the first Biden administration official to visit China as the U.S. attempts to enlist the world’s top greenhouse gas emitter in efforts to reduce international emissions.In a statement Tuesday, a State...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/547986-kerry-to-visit-china-ahead-of-white-house-climate-summit