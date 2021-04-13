EPA Honors Four 2021 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award Winners in Missouri

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 13 April 2021 04:00 Hits: 9

(Lenexa, Kan., April 13, 2021) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Region 7 and the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) are honoring four Missouri ENERGY STAR partners for their outstanding leadership in reducing American energy bills and tackling climate change.

City of Columbia Water and Light, Emerson Sensi in St. Louis, Parkway Schools in St. Louis County, and True Manufacturing in O’Fallon have been selected for 2021 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year program awards.

Nationally, EPA and DOE are honoring 206 ENERGY STAR partners from 39 states. The award winners include Fortune 500® companies, schools, retailers, manufacturers, home builders, and commercial building owners and operators across the U.S.

“ENERGY STAR award-winning partners are showing the world that delivering real climate solutions makes good business sense and promotes job growth,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “Many of them have been doing it for years, inspiring all of us who are committed to tackling the climate crisis and leading the way to a clean energy economy.”

“These four diverse partners highlight the range of companies and school districts that can truly make a difference in energy efficiency and community service,” said Acting EPA Region 7 Administrator Ed Chu. “We look forward to their continued partnership and hope others in the St. Louis metropolitan community and beyond will participate in the future.”

City of Columbia Water and Light, a municipal utility, sustained its operations during the challenging COVID-19 pandemic, while integrating enhanced life and safety protocols and expanding participation by low- and moderate-income participants. These efforts earned them the ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award for Sustained Excellence for the second straight year in the Energy Efficiency Program Delivery category.

Emerson Sensi in St. Louis, a manufacturer of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) controls, stepped up efforts to promote the value of ENERGY STAR through social media platforms, with over 300,000 impressions and 2,500 engagements to earn their second ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award in the Product Brand Owner category.

Parkway C-2 School District, or Parkway Schools, is a public district serving eight municipalities in western St. Louis County. The district achieved ENERGY STAR certification at seven schools in 2020 and has saved over $6 million in energy costs and prevented over 77,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions since 2010, earning their ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award in Energy Management.

True Manufacturing (True Food Service Equipment) in O’Fallon, a U.S. manufacturer and global supplier of commercial refrigeration equipment, continued its innovation in the commercial refrigeration market, increasing sales of ENERGY STAR-certified equipment to over 70% and advancing environmentally friendly R-290 refrigerants. These efforts earned the company their ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award in Product Design.

This year, ENERGY STAR is recognizing more than 150 award winners for their year-over-year commitment to energy efficiency through the program’s highest honor: ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award. To qualify for Sustained Excellence recognition, winners must have already received ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year recognition for a minimum of two consecutive years and gone above and beyond the criteria needed to qualify for recognition.

For over 25 years, EPA’s ENERGY STAR program has been America’s resource for saving energy and protecting the environment. In 2019 alone, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses save nearly 500 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity and avoid $39 billion in energy costs. These savings resulted in emission reductions of nearly 390 million metric tons of greenhouse gases, roughly equivalent to 5% of U.S. total greenhouse gas emissions.

Read more about the ENERGY STAR Awards and award winners’ achievements .

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations—including more than 40 percent of the Fortune 500®—rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses avoid more than $450 billion in energy costs and achieve 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions.

