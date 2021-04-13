EPA honors 2021 ENERGY STAR® Partners of the Year Award winners in Colorado and South Dakota

DENVER — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) are honoring three ENERGY STAR partners in EPA Region 8 for their outstanding leadership in reducing American energy bills and tackling climate change.

“ENERGY STAR award-winning partners are showing the world that delivering real climate solutions makes good business sense and promotes job growth,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “Many of them have been doing it for years, inspiring all of us who are committed to tackling the climate crisis and leading the way to a clean energy economy.”

This year, ENERGY STAR is giving special recognition to award-winning partners for their year-over-year commitment to energy efficiency through the program’s highest honor: the ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award. To qualify for Sustained Excellence recognition, winners must have already received ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year recognition for a minimum of two consecutive years and gone above and beyond the criteria needed to qualify for recognition.

For more than 25 years, EPA’s ENERGY STAR program has been America’s resource for saving energy and protecting the environment. In 2019 alone, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses save nearly 500 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity and avoid $39 billion in energy costs. These savings resulted in emission reductions of nearly 390 million metric tons of greenhouse gases, roughly equivalent to 5% of U.S. total greenhouse gas emissions.

The 2021 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award Winners in EPA Region 8 include the following organizations in Colorado and South Dakota:

Berthoud, Colorado. Energy Logic, Inc. The home energy rating company certified more than 2,200 homes as ENERGY STAR in 2020 and trained more than 100 industry professionals to better communicate the value of ENERGY STAR to consumers. The company has been a Sustained Excellence winner for 10 years.

Denver, Colorado. Habitat for Humanity of Metro Denver. The affordable homebuilder and volunteer organization has constructed more than 300 ENERGY STAR certified homes to date. The organization has been a Sustained Excellence winner for 8 years.

Rapid City, South Dakota. Black Hills Energy. The natural gas utility has weatherized more than 1,185 homes and provided an energy savings of over 1,018,915 therms through Home Performance with ENERGY STAR program. The company has been a Sustained Excellence winner for 1 year.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations—including more than 40 percent of the Fortune 500®—rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses avoid more than $450 billion in energy costs and achieve 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. More background information about ENERGY STAR can be found at: https://www.energystar.gov/about and https://www.energystar.gov/about/origins_mission/energy_star_numbers .