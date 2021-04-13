U.S. EPA Honors 2021 ENERGY STAR® Partners of the Year Award Winners in New York

NEW YORK — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) are honoring 19 ENERGY STAR partners across New York for their outstanding leadership in reducing American energy bills and tackling climate change.

“ENERGY STAR award-winning partners are showing the world that delivering real climate solutions makes good business sense and promotes job growth,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “Many of them have been doing it for years, inspiring all of us who are committed to tackling the climate crisis and leading the way to a clean energy economy.”

This year, ENERGY STAR is giving special recognition to award-winning partners for their year-over-year commitment to energy efficiency through the program’s highest honor: the ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award. To qualify for Sustained Excellence recognition, winners must have already received ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year recognition for a minimum of two consecutive years and gone above and beyond the criteria needed to qualify for recognition.

For more than 25 years, EPA’s ENERGY STAR program has been America’s resource for saving energy and protecting the environment. In 2019 alone, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses save nearly 500 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity and avoid $39 billion in energy costs. These savings resulted in emission reductions of nearly 390 million metric tons of greenhouse gases, roughly equivalent to 5% of U.S. total greenhouse gas emissions.

The 2021 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year and Sustained Excellence Award Winners in New York are:

Bristol Myers Squibb (New York City) – a biopharmaceutical company, instituted new sustainability goals, incorporated Celgene and its manufacturing facilities into the BMS corporate energy program, and reduced corporatewide energy intensity by 3.3 percent over 2019. Sustained Excellence winner for four years.

Read more about the ENERGY STAR Awards and Award Winners’ achievements .

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations—including more than 40 percent of the Fortune 500®—rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses avoid more than $450 billion in energy costs and achieve 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. More background information about ENERGY STAR can be found at: https://www.energystar.gov/about and https://www.energystar.gov/about/origins_mission/energy_star_numbers .

