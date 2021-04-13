U.S. EPA Honors 2021 ENERGY STAR® Partners of the Year Award Winners in Texas

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 13 April 2021 04:00 Hits: 8

DALLAS – (April 13, 2021) The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Region 6 and the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) are honoring 19 ENERGY STAR partners in Texas for their outstanding leadership in reducing American energy bills and tackling climate change.

“The diligent work of the 2021 ENERGY STAR award winners is remarkable,” said EPA Acting Regional Administrator David Gray. “During these challenging times, these leaders have developed cost saving methods, advanced energy efficiency and environmental protection.”

This year, ENERGY STAR is giving special recognition to award-winning partners for their year-over-year commitment to energy efficiency through the program’s highest honor: the ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award. To qualify for Sustained Excellence recognition, winners must have already received ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year recognition for a minimum of two consecutive years and gone above and beyond the criteria needed to qualify for recognition.

For more than 25 years, EPA’s ENERGY STAR program has been America’s resource for saving energy and protecting the environment. In 2019 alone, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses save nearly 500 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity and avoid $39 billion in energy costs. These savings resulted in emission reductions of nearly 390 million metric tons of greenhouse gases, roughly equivalent to 5% of U.S. total greenhouse gas emissions.

The 2021 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award Winners in Texas are:

AEP Texas in Corpus Christi, Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence in Energy Efficiency Program Delivery

Austin Energy in Austin, Partner of the Year: Sustained Excellence and Energy Efficiency Program Deliver

Build San Antonio Green in San Antonio, Partner of the Year in Energy Efficiency Program Delivery

CBRE in Dallas, Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence in Energy Management

Celanese Corporation in Irving, Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence in Energy Management

CEMEX USA in Houston, Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence in Energy Management

Cenergistic in Dallas, Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence in Service and Product Provider

CenterPoint Energy in Houston, Partner of the Year in Sustained Excellence in Energy Efficiency Program Delivery

Entergy Texas, Inc. in Beaumont, Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence in Energy Efficiency Program Delivery

Hines in Houston, Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence in Energy Management

Houston Habitat for Humanity in Houston, Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence in New Home Builder and Affordable Housing

JCPENNEY in Lewisville, Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence in Energy Management

Lewisville Independent School District in Lewisville, Partner of the Year for Energy Management

Mansfield Independent School District in Mansfield, Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence in Energy Management

Memorial Hermann Health System in Houston, Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence in Energy Management

RealPage, Inc., in Richardson, Partner of the Year for Service and Product Provider

Texas-New Mexico Power Company in Lewisville, Partner of the Year in Sustained Excellence in Energy Efficiency Program Delivery

U.S. Eco Logic, Inc. | TexEnergy Solutions in Irvin, Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence in Home Energy Rater/Provider

USAA Real Estate in San Antonio, Partner of the Year: Sustained Excellence in Energy Management

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations—including more than 40 percent of the Fortune 500®—rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses avoid more than $450 billion in energy costs and achieve 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions.

More background information about ENERGY STAR can be found at: https://www.energystar.gov/about or

https://www.energystar.gov/about/origins_mission/energy_star_numbers

Connect with EPA Region 6:

On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/eparegion6

On Twitter: https://twitter.com/EPAregion6

Activities in EPA Region 6: https://www.epa.gov/aboutepa/epa-region-6-south-central

# # #