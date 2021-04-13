EPA Honors 14 New England-based 2021 ENERGY STAR Partners of the Year Award Winners

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 13 April 2021 04:00 Hits: 7

BOSTON – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) Region 1 and the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) are honoring 14 New England-based ENERGY STAR partners for their outstanding leadership in reducing American energy bills and tackling climate change.

"ENERGY STAR award-winning partners are showing the world that delivering real climate solutions makes good business sense and promotes job growth," said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. "Many of them have been doing it for years, inspiring all of us who are committed to tackling the climate crisis and leading the way to a clean energy economy."

"These ENERGY STAR partners have made energy efficiency a priority for many years," said EPA New England Acting Regional Administrator Deborah Szaro. "EPA is proud to recognize these companies' outstanding commitment to cost-saving energy efficient solutions, combatting climate change, and protecting the environment."

This year, ENERGY STAR is giving special recognition to award-winning partners for their year-over-year commitment to energy efficiency through the program's highest honor: the ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award. To qualify for Sustained Excellence recognition, winners must have already received ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year recognition for a minimum of two consecutive years and gone above and beyond the criteria needed to qualify for recognition.

The 2021 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award Winners in New England are:

Raytheon Technologies , of Waltham, Mass., is an aerospace and defense company that implemented energy and water conservation policies to reach $1.5 million in annual energy savings from 101 projects, and completed an assessment of the company's opportunities for renewable energy and other demand management strategies. Raytheon Technologies has been a Sustained Excellence winner for 14 years.

, of Waltham, Mass., is an aerospace and defense company that implemented energy and water conservation policies to reach $1.5 million in annual energy savings from 101 projects, and completed an assessment of the company's opportunities for renewable energy and other demand management strategies. Raytheon Technologies has been a Sustained Excellence winner for 14 years. Beacon Capital Partners, LLC , of Boston, Mass., is a private real estate investment firm that's continuing its longstanding commitment to ENERGY STAR and energy conservation, and its investment in major energy efficiency projects that will drive energy reductions. Beacon Capital Partners has been a Sustained Excellence winner for eight years.

, of Boston, Mass., is a private real estate investment firm that's continuing its longstanding commitment to ENERGY STAR and energy conservation, and its investment in major energy efficiency projects that will drive energy reductions. Beacon Capital Partners has been a Sustained Excellence winner for eight years. New Hampshire Electric & Gas Utilities , of Manchester, N.H., is recognized for consistently promoting energy efficiency best practices to builders, trade organizations, and consumers, and supporting the construction of nearly 600 ENERGY STAR certified homes statewide, increasing market shares to almost 23 percent statewide. New Hampshire Electric & Gas Utilities has been a Sustained Excellence winner for seven years.

, of Manchester, N.H., is recognized for consistently promoting energy efficiency best practices to builders, trade organizations, and consumers, and supporting the construction of nearly 600 ENERGY STAR certified homes statewide, increasing market shares to almost 23 percent statewide. New Hampshire Electric & Gas Utilities has been a Sustained Excellence winner for seven years. Efficiency Vermont , of Winooski, Vermont, is a statewide, regulated energy efficiency utility that successfully adapted its ENERGY STAR certified products, homes, and Home Performance with ENERGY STAR programs to reach more low- to moderate-income customers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Efficiency Vermont has been a Sustained Excellence winner for six years.

, of Winooski, Vermont, is a statewide, regulated energy efficiency utility that successfully adapted its ENERGY STAR certified products, homes, and Home Performance with ENERGY STAR programs to reach more low- to moderate-income customers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Efficiency Vermont has been a Sustained Excellence winner for six years. Chinburg Properties , of Newmarket, N.H., is a regional homebuilder that is recognized for consistently promoting ENERGY STAR through its marketing materials and educating prospective buyers, sales staff, and project managers about the value of the program and building over 150 ENERGY STAR certified homes and apartments. Chinburg Properties has been a Sustained Excellence winner for four years.

, of Newmarket, N.H., is a regional homebuilder that is recognized for consistently promoting ENERGY STAR through its marketing materials and educating prospective buyers, sales staff, and project managers about the value of the program and building over 150 ENERGY STAR certified homes and apartments. Chinburg Properties has been a Sustained Excellence winner for four years. Eversource and United Illuminating, Connecticut Natural Gas and Southern Connecticut Gas subsidiaries of AVANGRID, Inc. , of Hartford, Conn., are electric and gas utilities sponsored by Energize Connecticut. They have a statewide energy efficiency initiative that delivered a comprehensive portfolio of ENERGY STAR-branded energy efficiency programs to serve all customers. The entities have been Sustained Excellence award winners for four years.

, of Hartford, Conn., are electric and gas utilities sponsored by Energize Connecticut. They have a statewide energy efficiency initiative that delivered a comprehensive portfolio of ENERGY STAR-branded energy efficiency programs to serve all customers. The entities have been Sustained Excellence award winners for four years. National Grid (RI) , based in Waltham, Mass., is an electricity, natural gas, and clean energy delivery company that successfully implemented a multichannel energy-saving marketing campaign developed to drive awareness, education, and participation in its ENERGY STAR programs, resulting in millions of impressions and nearly 30 million kWh in savings for Rhode Island. National Grid (RI) has been a Sustained Excellence winner for four years.

, based in Waltham, Mass., is an electricity, natural gas, and clean energy delivery company that successfully implemented a multichannel energy-saving marketing campaign developed to drive awareness, education, and participation in its ENERGY STAR programs, resulting in millions of impressions and nearly 30 million kWh in savings for Rhode Island. National Grid (RI) has been a Sustained Excellence winner for four years. The Sponsors of Mass Save , of Westborough, Mass., is comprised of Cape Light Compact, Eversource, National Grid, and Unitil. The companies collaborated to execute an omni-channel retail initiative that leveraged ENERGY STAR certification for dryers, dehumidifiers, air purifiers, smart thermostats, room air conditioners, and lighting to achieve 37,000 MWh of net lifetime energy savings. The entities have been Sustained Excellence award winners for four years.

, of Westborough, Mass., is comprised of Cape Light Compact, Eversource, National Grid, and Unitil. The companies collaborated to execute an omni-channel retail initiative that leveraged ENERGY STAR certification for dryers, dehumidifiers, air purifiers, smart thermostats, room air conditioners, and lighting to achieve 37,000 MWh of net lifetime energy savings. The entities have been Sustained Excellence award winners for four years. Office Properties Income Trust , of Newton, Mass., is a real estate investment firm that maintained an ongoing dedication to improving its energy management program and achieved ENERGY STAR certification for 34 buildings in 2020. Office Properties Income Trust has been a Sustained Excellence winner for two years.

, of Newton, Mass., is a real estate investment firm that maintained an ongoing dedication to improving its energy management program and achieved ENERGY STAR certification for 34 buildings in 2020. Office Properties Income Trust has been a Sustained Excellence winner for two years. Boston Properties , of Boston, Mass., is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust committed to corporate sustainability. The company integrated ENERGY STAR into all aspects of its energy management program and required all properties to benchmark energy, water, and waste in the ENERGY STAR Portfolio Manager®. Boston Properties has been a Sustained Excellence winner for one year.

, of Boston, Mass., is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust committed to corporate sustainability. The company integrated ENERGY STAR into all aspects of its energy management program and required all properties to benchmark energy, water, and waste in the ENERGY STAR Portfolio Manager®. Boston Properties has been a Sustained Excellence winner for one year. RMR Group LLC, of Newton, Mass., is an alternative asset management company that managed $1.3 million of capital for client buildings to earn ENERGY STAR certification or reduce utility costs and assisted with tracking COVID-related reductions across three portfolios saving over $1.7 million in electric costs. RMR Group has been a Sustained Excellence winner for one year.

The 2021 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year – Excellence Award Winners in New England are:

EFI , of Southborough, Mass., is a provider of utility-branded digital marketplaces that ensured the ENERGY STAR label and products were prominently highlighted in each client e-tail store.

, of Southborough, Mass., is a provider of utility-branded digital marketplaces that ensured the ENERGY STAR label and products were prominently highlighted in each client e-tail store. National Grid, of Waltham, Mass., is an electricity and natural gas utility that continued to provide energy savings to its customers by completing 6,717 home energy assessments and 2,444 energy saving home improvements, with an increased emphasis on homeowner and staff health and safety.

The 2021 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award Winner in New England is:

Xerox Corporation, of Norwalk, Conn., is an intelligent work solutions company that earned ENERGY STAR certification for 100 percent of its product lines, while training over 1,600 retailers and distributors, and reaching over 40,000 customers through its promotion of ENERGY STAR.

Read more about the ENERGY STAR Awards and Award Winners' achievements .

About ENERGY STAR

For more than 25 years, EPA's ENERGY STAR program has been America's resource for saving energy and protecting the environment. In 2019 alone, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses save nearly 500 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity and avoid $39 billion in energy costs. These savings resulted in emission reductions of nearly 390 million metric tons of greenhouse gases, roughly equivalent to 5% of U.S. total greenhouse gas emissions.

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations—including more than 40 percent of the Fortune 500®—rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses avoid more than $450 billion in energy costs and achieve 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions.

More background information about ENERGY STAR can be found at:

https://www.energystar.gov/about

https://www.energystar.gov/about/origins_mission/impacts .