Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 08 April 2021 17:15 Hits: 0

Every year, our planet encounters dust from comets and asteroids. These interplanetary dust particles pass through our atmosphere and give rise to shooting stars. Some of them reach the ground in the form of micrometeorites. An international program conducted for nearly 20 has determined that 5,200 tons per year of these micrometeorites reach the ground.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/04/210408131503.htm