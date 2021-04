Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 12 April 2021 23:42 Hits: 5

Researchers have discovered that deep-sea bacteria dissolve carbon-containing rocks, releasing excess carbon into the ocean and atmosphere. The findings will allow scientists to better estimate the amount of carbon dioxide in Earth's atmosphere, a main driver of global warming.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/04/210412194220.htm