EPA resumes lead-contaminated soil cleanup at residential properties in Lyons, Illinois

CHICAGO (April 12, 2021) – Next week, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will resume the lead-contaminated soil cleanup at residential properties in Lyons, between 45th Street to the north, Fisherman’s Terrace to the east, 47th Street to the south, and the 7900 blocks of 45th, 46th and 47th streets on the western edge. These properties are near the former Taracorp Industries site, 7753 West 47th Street, in McCook, Illinois.

In 2020, EPA completed cleanup at four residential properties. EPA anticipates cleanups will continue into 2022. The cleanup process includes removing lead-contaminated soil, replacing excavated soil with clean soil, and placing seed or sod on the properties.

The former Taracorp Industries property was a secondary lead smelter from the mid- 1960’s until the early 1980’s. In November 2017, Illinois EPA referred the site to EPA due to elevated lead levels. EPA sampled properties from June 2018 through November 2019 and began the residential cleanup in fall 2020.

For more information: https://response.epa.gov/TaracorpIndustriesSoils .

