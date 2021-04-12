The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Making music from spider webs

Spiders are master builders, expertly weaving strands of silk into intricate 3D webs. If humans could enter the spider's world, they could learn about web construction, arachnid behavior and more. Now, scientists report they have translated the complex structure of a web into music, which could have applications ranging from better 3D printers, to cross-species communication and otherworldly musical compositions.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/04/210412084542.htm

