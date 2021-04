Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 12 April 2021 12:45 Hits: 3

Gray wolves are among the largest predators to have survived the extinction at the end of the last ice age. A new study analysing teeth and bones shows that the wolves may have survived by adapting their diet over thousands of years --- from a primary reliance on horses during the Pleistocene, to caribou and moose today.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/04/210412084554.htm