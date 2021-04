Articles

Wednesday, 07 April 2021

The hormone auxin is of central importance for the development of plants. Scientists have now developed a novel sensor that makes the spatial distribution of auxin in the cells of living plants visible in real time. The sensor opens up completely new insights into the inner workings of plants for researchers.

