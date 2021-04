Articles

As demonstrated by multiple studies, women who breastfeed have a lower risk for developing cardiovascular disease and diabetes, though the mechanisms by which these risks are reduced for lactating women are still not fully understood. Scientists recently completed a study to see if the presence of excess fat, specifically visceral and pericardial fat, could help explain this finding.

