Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 09 April 2021 14:45 Hits: 0

In some men, having traditional masculine characteristics such as competitiveness and adventurousness was linked to being better fathers to infants, a new study found. But the men in this study - highly educated and from dual-earner couples - combined those stereotypically masculine traits with the belief that they should be nurturing, highly involved fathers.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/04/210409104501.htm