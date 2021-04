Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 09 April 2021 16:53 Hits: 0

An official with the Army Corps of Engineers reportedly told critics that the agency won’t be shutting down the Dakota Access pipeline. Dallas Goldtooth, an official with the Indigenous Environmental Network, told Bloomberg that Corps...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/547373-official-says-feds-wont-shut-down-dakota-access-pipeline-report