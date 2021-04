Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 09 April 2021 17:27 Hits: 1

The White House’s discretionary budget request released Friday includes over $1.4 billion for environmental justice initiatives, which the Biden administration has called a major priority.The budget proposal includes $936 million for the creation of...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/547383-biden-budget-proposal-includes-14-billion-toward-environmental