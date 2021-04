Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 09 April 2021 18:41 Hits: 2

The Dakota Access pipeline will remain in operation while the federal government reviews its environmental impacts, a lawyer for the federal government indicated Friday. Lawyer Ben Schifman, who represented the federal government, said the...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/547407-dakota-access-pipeline-to-remain-in-operation-despite-opponent