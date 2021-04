Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 09 April 2021 10:34 Hits: 5

A fight over Greenland's rich oil, gas and mineral deposits is raging, as global warming melts ice and exposes rich reserves. Now Greenlanders are struggling to balance economic growth and environmental protection.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/the-battle-over-greenland-s-untapped-natural-resources/a-57138809?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss