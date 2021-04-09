Statement by Administrator Regan on the President’s FY 2022 Discretionary Funding Request

News Releases from Headquarters › Office of the Administrator (AO)

The President’s FY 2022 Discretionary Request of $11.2 billion for the Environmental Protection Agency represents the largest ever for the Agency.

WASHINGTON (April 9, 2021) — The Biden-Harris Administration today submitted the President’s priorities for fiscal year 2022 discretionary spending to Congress. The funding request invests in the core foundations of our country’s strength and advances key EPA priorities, including tackling the climate crisis, delivering environmental justice, and rebuilding core functions at the Agency.

"The FY 2022 discretionary request for EPA makes historic investments to tackle the climate crisis and to make sure that all communities, regardless of their zip code, have clean air, clean water, and safe places to live and work," said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. "Today's announcement recognizes that science is at the core of all that we do at the EPA and says loud and clear that the EPA is back and ready to work."

The President’s FY22 discretionary request invests in:

. PFAS are a set of man-made chemicals that threaten the health and safety of communities across the nation, disproportionately impacting historically disadvantaged communities. As part of the President’s commitment to tackling PFAS pollution, the discretionary request provides approximately $75 million to accelerate toxicity studies and research to inform the regulatory developments of designating PFAS as hazardous substances and setting enforceable limits for PFAS under the Safe Drinking Water Act, and for grants for technical assistance as State and local governments deal with PFAS contamination. Restores Critical Capacity to Carry Out EPA’s Core Mission. EPA has lost nearly 1,000 staff over the past four years, impacting the Agency’s ability to effectively carry out its core duties and functions to protect public health and the environment. The discretionary request invests in restoring EPA’s critical staff capacity and programmatic capabilities that focus on protecting clean air, land, and water. Restoring capacity across the Agency will advance efforts to tackle climate change, bolster State climate programs, prioritize climate research at the Agency, and invest in resilient infrastructure across the United States.

These investments are one part of the Administration’s whole of government approach to protect the environment and combat climate change. The priorities outlined in today’s discretionary request ensure the Environmental Protection Agency has the resources it needs to deliver on its mission to protect human health and the environment for all people. In the coming months, the Administration will release the President’s Budget, which will present a unified, comprehensive plan to address the overlapping crises we face in a fiscally and economically responsible way.

For more information on the President’s FY 2022 Discretionary Request to Congress, please visit: https://www.whitehouse.gov/omb/FY-2022-Discretionary-Request/