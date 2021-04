Articles

The 15-million-year-old Nördlinger Ries is an asteroid impact crater filled with lake sediments. A research team has now discovered a volcanic ash layer in the crater. In addition, they show that the ground under the crater is sinking in the long-term, which provides important insights about craters on Mars, such as those currently being explored by the NASA Curiosity and Perseverance Rovers.

