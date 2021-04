Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 08 April 2021 17:14 Hits: 1

LTR retrotransposons are small stretches of DNA that can move around the genome. Researchers figured out how cells keep these 'jumping genes' anchored, preventing them from landing in the wrong place.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/04/210408131411.htm