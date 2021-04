Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 08 April 2021 19:23 Hits: 1

With the help of machine-learning techniques, a team of astronomers has discovered a dozen quasars that have been warped by a naturally occurring cosmic 'lens' and split into four similar images. Quasars are extremely luminous cores of distant galaxies that are powered by supermassive black holes.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/04/210408152327.htm