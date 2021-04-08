Chronic sinus inflammation appears to alter brain activity

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 08 April 2021 19:36 Hits: 1

The millions of people who have chronic sinusitis deal not only with stuffy noses and headaches, they also commonly struggle to focus and experience depression and other symptoms that implicate the brain's involvement in their illness. New research links sinus inflammation with alterations in brain activity, specifically with the neural networks that modulate cognition, introspection and response to external stimuli.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/04/210408153646.htm