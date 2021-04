Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 08 April 2021 19:22 Hits: 1

Archaeologists excavated around earthen mounds and analyzed sediment cores to test a persistent theory about the collapse of Cahokia, the pre-Columbian Native American city in southwestern Illinois that was once home to more than 15,000 people.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/04/210408152256.htm