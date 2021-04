Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 09 April 2021 00:02 Hits: 4

The island of St. Vincent, located in the southern part of the Caribbean Sea, issued an evacuation order Thursday after seismologists said the La Soufrière volcano showed signs of imminent eruption.The order from Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves comes...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/547276-st-vincent-evacuated-over-imminent-volcanic-eruption-concerns