EPA Seeks Environmental Education Experts to Serve on the National Environmental Education Advisory Council

WASHINGTON (APRIL 8, 2021) — Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is soliciting applications for environmental education professionals to fill two vacancies on the National Environmental Education Advisory Council (NEEAC). Selected applicants will contribute to the balance of perspectives, professional qualifications, and experience of the council and be appointed by the Administrator.

“The value of the NEEAC in helping EPA better understand the needs of academia, state governments, and educational organizations to best prepare future generations is immeasurable,” said U.S. EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “I am eager to appoint two new members to the council and look forward to enhancing the expertise of the panel.”

The National Environmental Education Act of 1990 requires that the council be comprised of 11 members and representative of the following:

Primary and Secondary Education (two members; one of whom is a classroom teacher)

Colleges and Universities (two members)

Business and Industry (two members)

Non-profit Organizations (two members)

State departments of Education and Natural Resources (two members)

Senior Americans (one member)

The professional backgrounds of council members include education, science, policy, or other appropriate disciplines. Each member of the council is a Special Government Employee and holds office for a one-to-three-year period during which they participate in up to two meetings per year and monthly or more conference calls. EPA encourages qualified Americans of all backgrounds to apply and welcomes a diverse applicant pool.

To apply for appointment to the NEAAC, the following information is required:

Contact information including name, address, phone and fax number(s) and email address

Curriculum vitae or resume

Specific area of expertise in environmental education and the sector for which you are applying (see list)

Recent service on other national advisory committees or national professional organizations

One-page description of your philosophy regarding the need for, development, implementation and/or management of environmental education nationally

Applications are due by May 14, 2021. For more information about the NEEAC and how to apply for appointment, visit https://www.epa.gov/education/national-environmental-education-advisory-council-neeac .