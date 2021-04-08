Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 08 April 2021 04:00 Hits: 1

California Water Boards leverage EPA support to protect water quality in Tomales Bay, Marin County, used for recreation and oyster production

U.S. EPA Program Funds California Watershed Restoration

SAN FRANCISCO – The California State Water Resources Control Board (the State Board) will use $4.4 million of a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) grant to fund projects in seven counties around the state. EPA’s Nonpoint Source Program grant assists the State Board in implementing programs to address pollution caused by runoff moving over the ground, known as nonpoint source pollution.

The Marin Resource Conservation District was awarded over $700,000 by the State Board for its Conserving Our Watersheds Program. This project helps ranchers within the Point Reyes National Seashore prevent nitrogen, phosphorus, sediment, and bacteria from livestock operations from running off into Tomales Bay. Tomales Bay supports oyster production and recreational activities including kayaking and fishing.

“EPA is proud to promote Marin County’s conservation program which supports effective agricultural stewardship practices that reduce sediment, nutrient, and bacteria runoff,” said EPA Pacific Southwest Water Division Director Tomás Torres. “We are pleased that this grant has empowered local stakeholders to improve water quality and the ecological health of Marin County’s watersheds.”

“Federal investment in nonpoint source solutions means the Water Board can support the Tomales Bay project and similar projects that are making water safer for our communities,” said Joaquin Esquivel, Chair, California State Water Resources Control Board. “When federal, state, and local leadership are aligned, opportunities to protect California’s most vulnerable watersheds expand exponentially.”

Six other nonpoint source projects selected by the State Board are also being supported through this EPA funding. Two projects address post-wildfire conditions:

The Sonoma County Resource Conservation District was awarded $342,000 for Post-Fire Recovery and Sediment Reduction in Mark West Creek in Sonoma County.

The Earth Island Institute and South Coast Habitat Restoration were awarded $799,000 for Carpinteria Creek Sediment Reduction and Habitat Enhancement Project in Santa Barbara County.

Four additional projects address riparian habitat restoration:

California Trout Inc. was awarded $674,000 for Hart Ranch Stock Watering and Riparian Fence Project to support riparian restoration in the Little Shasta River in Siskiyou County.

The Eel River Recovery Project was awarded $474,000 for Tenmile Creek Streambank Erosion Prevention and Riparian Restoration Project in Mendocino County.

The Truckee River Watershed Council was awarded $590,000 for Phase 1 of the Euer Valley Restoration Project in Nevada County.

The Napa County Department of Public Works was awarded $800,000 for Phase 2 of the Napa River Restoration: Oakville to Oak Knoll, Group D, in Napa County.

Since 2004, the State Board has awarded over $65 million of EPA grant funds for local projects that reduce runoff pollution into California’s waters. The projects make waters safer for people and wildlife by preventing sediment erosion from rural roads and wildfire-impacted areas, controlling pollution from grazing and livestock operations, supporting farmers to plant cover crops to improve soil health, and restoring stream habitat affected by legacy timber activities.

In December, EPA approved California’s 2020-2025 Nonpoint Source Program Implementation Plan, which made the State Board eligible for EPA grant funds to support their programs. In 2021, the State Board is eligible to apply for $9 million in federal funds to support statewide programs to address priority nonpoint sources of pollution, conduct inspections, and work with stakeholders to find effective solutions for water quality problems.

For more information on California’s Nonpoint Source Pollution Control Program visit: https://www.waterboards.ca.gov/water_issues/programs/nps/

For more EPA information on nonpoint source pollution visit: https://www.epa.gov/nps/basic-information-about-nonpoint-source-nps-pollution

