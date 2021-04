Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 07 April 2021 18:44 Hits: 2

Two Republicans on the House Oversight and Reform Committee said Wednesday that they are looking into the Biden administration’s decision to reconstitute two key Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) advisory groups, dismissing 40 appointees of...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/546971-republicans-probe-epa-firing-of-trump-appointed-science-advisors