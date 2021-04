Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 07 April 2021 19:33 Hits: 1

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi told U.S. Special Presidential Envoy on Climate John Kerry on Wednesday that his country remains committed to meeting its goals under the Paris climate agreement.India’s External Affairs Ministry said Kerry had...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/international/india/546984-indias-prime-minister-assures-kerry-country-committed-to-paris