Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 07 April 2021 17:57 Hits: 1

Ants react to social isolation in a similar way as do humans and other social mammals. A study has revealed alterations to the social and hygienic behavior of ants that had been isolated from their group. The research team was particularly surprised by the fact that immune and stress genes were downregulated in the brains of the isolated ants.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/04/210407135746.htm