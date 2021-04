Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 07 April 2021 21:43 Hits: 3

Sutures are used to close wounds and speed up the natural healing process, but they can also complicate matters by causing damage to soft tissues with their stiff fibers. To remedy the problem, researchers have developed innovative tough gel sheathed (TGS) sutures inspired by the human tendon.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/04/210407174316.htm