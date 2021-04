Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 07 April 2021 19:44 Hits: 2

The largest union representing non-postal federal government workers announced Wednesday it has reached a deal with the Environmental Protection Agency to restore provisions of its 2007 contract that were rolled back under the Trump administration....

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/546993-epa-and-union-reach-tentative-agreement-to-restore-2007-contract