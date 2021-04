Articles

Friday, 02 April 2021

Researchers have discovered a key differentiation process that provides an essential immune function in helping to control cancer and infectious diseases. The research shows that a new factor - DC-SCRIPT - is required for the function a particular type of dendritic cell - called cDC1 - that is essential in controlling the immune response to infection.

