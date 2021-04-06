The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Deep learning networks prefer the human voice -- just like us

Category: Environment Hits: 2

A study proves that AI systems might reach higher levels of performance if they are programmed with sound files of human language rather than with numerical data labels. The researchers discovered that in a side-by-side comparison, a neural network whose 'training labels' consisted of sound files reached higher levels of performance in identifying objects in images, compared to another network that had been programmed in a more traditional manner, using simple binary inputs.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/04/210406131947.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version