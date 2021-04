Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 06 April 2021 17:59 Hits: 4

An analysis by Dark Energy Survey physicists yields more precise estimates of the average density of matter as well as its propensity to clump together - two key parameters that help physicists probe the nature of dark matter and dark energy.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/04/210406135914.htm