Published on Tuesday, 06 April 2021

Starbucks on Monday unveiled plans to eliminate disposable cups from its South Korea locations by 2025 as part of its long-term efforts to transition to reusable packaging and more sustainable business practices. The coffeehouse chain said in a...

