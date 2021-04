Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 05 April 2021 15:36 Hits: 0

Approximately 40,000 children in the United States may have lost a parent to COVID-19 since February 2020, according to a statistical model created by a team of researchers. The researchers anticipate that without immediate interventions, the trauma from losing a parent could cast a shadow of mental health and economic problems well into the future for this vulnerable population.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/04/210405113627.htm