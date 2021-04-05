The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

A new, positive approach could be the key to next-generation, transparent electronics

A new study could pave the way to revolutionary, transparent electronics for potential integration in glass, flexible displays and smart contact lenses -- bringing to life futuristic 'scifi-like' devices. A decades-long search for electronics based on semiconducting oxides could also find use in power electronics and communications, reducing the carbon footprint of our utility networks. The introduction of a new 2D semiconductor fills a crucial gap in the materials spectrum to enable fast, transparent circuits.

