A new, positive approach could be the key to next-generation, transparent electronics

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 05 April 2021 15:36 Hits: 0

A new study could pave the way to revolutionary, transparent electronics for potential integration in glass, flexible displays and smart contact lenses -- bringing to life futuristic 'scifi-like' devices. A decades-long search for electronics based on semiconducting oxides could also find use in power electronics and communications, reducing the carbon footprint of our utility networks. The introduction of a new 2D semiconductor fills a crucial gap in the materials spectrum to enable fast, transparent circuits.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/04/210405113633.htm